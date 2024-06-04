Local leader column with Carmel La Rocca from the Multicultural Council of Griffith | June 2024

This month our liaison office has been bustling with activity, providing assistance to numerous members of our community.
We're also tackling homelessness with the procurement of backpack beds and polar fleece sleeping bags to alleviate hardships.
We're thrilled to join the CWA Women of the World South Pacific Area conference in September.
This will provide a platform for women to unite, set common goals, and empower each other for a brighter Pacific region.
We're actively addressing challenges with the PALM scheme through Zoom and live meetings, making progress towards a fairer platform.
Status Resolution has committed to regular visits to Griffith and Leeton.
They're offering assistance with visa issues, with more support initiatives planned.
We recently met with the assistant high commissioner from Tonga and government officials, fostering connections and addressing community issues.
Additionally, Griffith City Council has erected a flagpole for communal use during significant events like independence days.
The inaugural flag flying this week will commemorate Italy's Republic Day on Sunday, June 2.
Our next monthly markets are on Saturday, June 8, and potential stall holders are always welcome.
For any assistance, please contact the office on 0411 604 90.
