Akolo's conversions prove the difference as Waratahs take the points

It was the conversions that proved the difference as Waratahs were able to continue their impressive record against the top four teams.
The Waratahs have picked up three points from a possible four from their clashes against DPC Roosters and Black and Whites, and a trip out to Wade Park to take on Yenda presented them with another chance to test their new side.
It was the ladder leading Yenda side who were able to open the scoring when Isaiah Little-Buerckner put in a grubber it was picked up by Charlie Tiaina to score.
The lead was short-lived as off the back of a penalty giving the Waratahs field position, Sinamaki Tatofi was able to barge his way over under the post.
That lead was extended for the Waratahs as after a knock-on from a Jack Cooper kick got the visitors into a dangerous position and it was Chris Latu who was able to barge his way over.
While Yenda was able to get their second of the afternoon through Trey Eldridge before the break, the successful conversions from Ulukauluoe Akolo saw the Waratahs leading 12-8 at halftime.
The sides traded tries at the start of the second half Jack Cooper crossing for Waratahs while Henry Taylor crossed and a penalty goal from Tiaina closed the gap further.
A converted try from the Waratahs made it an eight point game and while Jacob Busnello found his way over for Yenda, Waratahs were able to hold on for a 22-20 victory.
Waratahs will take on West Wyalong at Exies Oval after the bye, while Yenda heads to Darlington Point to face the Roosters.
