Greens pick up much needed two points against Mallee Men

The Leeton Greens have picked up some much-needed points ahead of the Long Weekend bye after a 28-point win over West Wyalong at Ron Crowe Oval.
It was the Mallee Men who were able to strike first through Dylan McCartney but the Greens hit back quickly through Timoci Dabea, Kaijen Johnson and Jarhel Tereva to lead 18-6 at the break.
While West Wyalong was able to pull a try back three minutes after the break, Tereva restored the margin with his second of the afternoon.
Shanon Bradbrook added his name to the try scorer's list, and the Greens looked to wrap up the game with a 16-point lead with 20 minutes remaining.
A late double to Jim Dabea secured the two points for the Leeton side as they came away with a 40-12 victory.
The Greens will now have two weeks off with the general bye followed by a club bye in round 10 before they head to Griffith to take on the Waratahs, who West Wyalong face after the long weekend.
