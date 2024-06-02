Hanwood stay within a point of top spot with victory on the road

Hanwood has maintained an unbeaten start to the season with their first victory on the road.
The Griffith side made their longest trip of the season to take on Young who have made a mixed start to the season.
The visiting side was able to open the scoring after 26 minutes when Jordan Bellato was able to find the back of the net, while Nazareno Tello added a second for Hanwood just after the half-hour mark.
That lead was extended to three 15 minutes after halftime when Jacob Zanatta found the back of the net to secure the three points in a 3-0 win.
The three points see Hanwood sitting just one point behind the top of the table Lake Albert.
Meanwhile, it wasn;t the ideal trip to Wagga for crosstown rivals, Yoogali FC as they fell to a defeat against South Wagga.
The Warriors were coming into the game looking for their first win of the season, and a goal after 11 minutes was enough to send Yoogali FC home with a 1-0 defeat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.