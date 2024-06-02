The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood stay within a point of top spot with victory on the road

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
June 2 2024 - 6:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood has maintained an unbeaten start to the season with their first victory on the road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.