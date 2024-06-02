Goal line clearance breaks Yoogali SC hearts in the dying stages

Yoogali SC were within reach of their first points in the National Premier League as they fell to a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Canberra Olympic at Solar Mad Stadium.
While it looked like Yoogali SC had started the stronger of the two sides it was the Olympic side who took a 1-0 lead after 12 minutes after Harry Truman headed home at the far post.
Corners were not the friends of Yoogali SC as the ball rebounded off a defender and into the path of Izach Clements to make it 2-0.
Both Robbie Rimmer and Darren Bailey forced saves from the Canberra Olympic keeper, Ryan Zanatta was able to pull a goal in the 25th minute as his shot nestled in the bottom corner.
The home side were continued to be the better of the two but while they had some some chances they weren't able to find an equaliser before halftime.
Just five minutes into the second half, Stephen Domenici put Olympic two goals up once more, but some individual brilliance from Mason Donadel allowed him to get in behind the defence before playing a ball across the box that Virgil Moutaud put into his own net.
Once more Yoogali SC were able to create chances in an attempt to get level while a Darren Bailey free kick narrowly missed at the far post before Michael John put Olympic 4-2 up with 10 minutes left in regulation time.
Not going down without a fight, Josh De Rossi pulled it back to 4-3 in the 87th minute.
With time running out for Yoogali to pull level, Mason Donadel was found open in the box and, with the goal wide open, let fly with a shot, but a last-ditch clearance from Nick Subasic denied Yoogali SC the equaliser, and Olympic held on for a 4-3 win.
Given how close they were to their first points of the season, coach Luke Santolin said it was a tough one to take.
"I think any neutral watching today can probably see that we were the better team," he said.
"We dominated possession, their keeper had to make more saves, and we had more corners. Every statistic other than the scoreline, we are there. They just have that quality where they can go forward and come back with a goal, and we don't have that. That is the difference between us."
Santolin feels that if his side could find the scoring they are in the position to compete for points.
" From defence into midfield, we are now at a stage where we are creating those goal-scoring opportunities, and we are right there at the NPL level," he said.
"There is a reason that strikers get paid hundreds of millions of dollars."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.