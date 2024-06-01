The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Late surge leads Griffith to important win on the road against Wagga Tigers

By Jimmy Meirklejohn
Updated June 1 2024 - 9:59pm, first published 9:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five goals to one in the final term led Griffith to a hugely important 41-point win on the road against Wagga Tigers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.