Blacks show improvement against Aggies with strong defensive effort

While the scoreboard probably didn't reflect it, Griffith Blacks coach Mitch White felt their was plenty of improvement showed by his troops in their 62-5 defeat to Ag College.
After a couple of tough away trips, the Blacks returned home looking to put on a display infront of their vocal supporters and White felt they were able to hold steady under a lot of pressure.
"It was a much better game than our last few," he said.
"The work around the ruck is something that they have been told they need to work on, and they have.
"It was probably our best effort in the ruck all season and while we didn't have a lot of opportunity in attack, we didn't look bad and were able to make gains."
The Blacks were pinned on their own line for much of the first half but battled well to see Aggies score just 31 points in the first half.
It was an even battle in the opening of the second half, and while the Ag College would go on to score seven unanswered tries, the Blacks were able to get over for one of their own, with Solomahe Fangatua finding his way over.
The Aggies side would score another three tries to come away with a 57-point win.
The spirit is another highlight for White.
"Even as the points kept pilling on, they got back behind the goal post, and they were keen to keep going," he said.
"They didn't drop their heads, and they were able to put in some good attacks at the end."
The Blacks will head to Tumut after the long weekend bye.
