DPC show composure to take out the Roger Penrith Memorial Cup

In an at-times fiery clash at Solar Mad Stadium, DPC Roosters showed their ability to keep their composure to take home the Roger Penrith Memorial Cup after defeating the Black and Whites.
It was an ill-disciplined start to the clash from the Panthers, the Roosters were able to make the most of three straight penalties with Luke Hogan able to dive over for the first try.
The roll would continue for the Roosters as the Black and Whites were their own worst enemy this time, with DPC coach Guy Thompson able to get over the line to make it a 12-0 game after 12 minutes.
The game threated to boil over with DPC's Robbie Simpson and Panthers' Sireli Vulaono both sin binned in quick succession and with both sides down a man, Omega Liu was able to dive on his own grubber just before it went over the deadball line to pull the margin back to six points.
Just as the Black and Whites looked to have gotten back into the game, they lost their coach, Andrew Lavaka, as he was sent off just before halftime for allegedly striking an opposition player.
Despite being down a man, it was the Black and Whites who struck first in the second half to lock the game at 12-all as, after forcing a repeat set, Api Loaloadravu found his way over.
The Roosters wasted no time in hitting back as Thompson got over for his second of the night before the Black and Whites were reduced to 11 players for 10 minutes as Ronnie Bamblett was sent to the sin bin.
While the Black and Whites were able to hold the Roosters out while down two players, DPC were eventually able to wrap the game up as Charlie Martin crossed in the corner before Thompson completed his hat-trick to take out the Roger Penrith Memorial Cup with a 26-12 victory.
In a fractious game, Thompson was pleased with his side's level-headedness.
"We are known to start giving the ref a bit of cheek when things don't go our way and spit the dummy a bit, but everyone showed a bit of composure and kept their heads and got back into the grind," he said.
"That is what is going to win the competition this year, the side that can complete high, keep their discipline, and not end up with anyone in the bin."
In what has been a testing time for the side with a number of injuries to first grade regulars, the DPC coach praised the efforts of the reserve graders.
"Credit to the boys, we had eight first graders out and had seven out last week but these ressies boys keep stepping up," he said.
"That is what we are trying to build at the club, we built it from preseason everyone has really gotten around each other and we aren't two sides this year we are one big squad. Looking back at the last couple of weeks come the back end of the season, these games will get us through the tough ones at the back end of the season."
The big games keep coming for DPC as they host Yenda in the top-of-the-table clash after the long weekend, while the Black and Whites have two weeks off before hosting TLU Sharks.
