Protecting yourself from technological abuse

Content warning: This article mentions domestic and family violence. It may be distressing to some readers.
Domestic violence can come in many forms, and LCN's Regional Domestic and Family Violence Forum shed light on an under-discussed form of abuse - technological.
As technology pervades every facet of our lives, it can be easy to take it for granted - but incidents of abuse and violence are increasingly involving technology, and the results can be devastating for victims and survivors.
A study from Monash University showed that over half of Australian adults had experienced some form of technology-facilitated abuse in their lifetime - from threatening messages, to monitoring or even revenge porn.
Research from Wesnet backed that up, with 99.3 per cent of clients having experienced some form of technology-facilitated abuse.
Addressing service providers and support networks at the forum, a spokesperson for the office of the eSafety Commissioner asked how many were screening for technological abuse when clients first come in - around half said they did, while the remainder either didn't, or only did when prompted.
She explained that the solutions to technology-facilitated abuse were rarely as simple as just turning the phone off.
"We might think the easiest and simplest solution is to turn off technology, however that is not the solution. Perpetrators isolate their targets by making it really difficult for them to engage using their preferred platforms and devices," she said.
"This is just an extension of the isolation and control perpetrators have over other parts of a victim-survivor's life ... at times, it can exacerbate risk."
Children can also be impacted by the modern forms of abuse and violence, and the eSafety spokesperson encouraged parents to keep track of their kids when playing games online or using social media apps.
"Kids gaming is such a critical thing to be on top of ... make sure they're gaming in a public place of the house. If you're cooking dinner, they can be gaming at the kitchen table as opposed to their room or a backroom," she said.
More information is available at esafety.gov.au.
Support is available to those who are distressed. In an emergency, contact 000.
