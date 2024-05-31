Conference hears advocate Tarang Chawla's harrowing story, call for change

Content warning: This article mentions domestic and family violence. It may be distressing to some readers.
For some it was a long awaited highlight of Friday's regional domestic and family violence conference in Griffith, when activist and advocate Tarang Chawla took to the stage.
He was one of several to speak at the event on May 31, including survivor Simone O' Brien.
In what was at times an emotional and moving hour, Mr Chawla spoke wholeheartedly about the domestic violence surge gripping the regions.
"Behind each stat is a human story," Mr Chawla said.
"I advocate for the women who have been killed by men and whose lives have been stolen.
"Like many I am passionate about this field to make sure it doesn't happen to anyone else.
"Given how bad things have gotten in recent months, it can seem hard to know what to say and where to go from here as this collective is happening against a backdrop of devastation and loss.
"It seems we can't go five days in this country without men killing women... few politicians seem to want to reflect on this."
He said it was his mother who convinced him to speak in Griffith.
"She said I needed to go and see what was happening in the country... I'm privileged to do that," he said.
"It's a reminder to me that advocacy has to be a direct line of communication.
He spoke of how his 'family came to be one of the stats', recounting the harrowing experience of losing his sister Nikita in 2015.
She was 23-years old.
"Nikita's birth completed our family - she was optimistic and hopeful from a young age," he said.
"I was a proud older brother and we grew up side by side.
"Then my family's life changed in a heart-beat when there came a knock on the door and two Victorian police informed us she had been murdered overnight, marking an end to a violent relationship."
He criticised the government's recent announcement of $925 million to curb the issue.
"When I heard that I thought, really, is that it?" he said.
"When so many women are being lost and we can find money to build submarines and and to send overseas.
"I want to ask the prime minister do women matter? When he says yes, I want him to show me," he said.
"It happens in Griffith, it happens in Melbourne, it happens in Brisbane, across the country, across the world. My sister was one of far too many taken."
Asked about his visit to Griffith after his address, he said the fact a major conference on domestic and family violence was being held to a strong reception was an indication change is needed.
"It can't be ignored. It's obvious this is on many hearts and minds. The fact this is being held in the country and has brought so many to it is evidence more support is needed in the bush," he said.
Asked about the 2023 BOSCAR data showing rates of domestic violence rising in the regions and dropping in the cities, he said there needs to not only be more support for victims, survivors and families, but efforts to support men amid changing attitudes.
"In the cities we do a lot of programs for men and boys but they aren't being done in the regions," Mr Chawla said.
"It's something the government needs to look to do," he said.
"Griffith has a population of 20,000. Every life is vital so everything that can be done should be done and across the board."
Support is available to those who are distressed. In an emergency, contact 000.
