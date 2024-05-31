Griffith's sheriff reflects on thirty years in the office

The NSW Sheriff's Office is celebrating 200 years on the job, and Griffith's sheriff took the time to reflect on what the job entails, the highs and lows, and how the role has changed over her decades in the role.
Griffith's senior sergeant and Sheriff Michelle Cheers has had the job for almost 30 years, and seen it transition from typewriters to scanners and security cameras over that time.
While the word 'sheriff' might bring to mind images of Clint Eastwood and horses, the real job involves delivering civil papers, acting as courthouse security and seizing assets for debt repayment.
"It's part of what I like about the job. Basically, it's a bit of everything," said Ms Cheers.
The job certainly rough moments, but Ms Cheers said she always tried to make sure she treated everyone with compassion and empathy.
"The hardest one is probably evictions and debt collection. I remember making a seizure at a premises, we had to take the TV. When we went to collect, there was a child watching it asking where we were taking it," she said.
"There's a lot that brings joy. I like to help people if I can ... In people's darkest times, that's where I thought I could lend compassion. You can be harsh with no heart, or you can get the job done with compassion."
That strategy has kept her on good terms with some of the courthouse regulars, though she added that there were always a few 'feisty' characters.
"I wouldn't say it's ever boring, the clientele can keep you on your toes. If you deal with them in a nice, welcoming way though, you get what you give."
Over thirty years, Ms Cheers said that the job was largely the same but with some technological advances - bringing in scanners and security cameras.
"We still do everything we used to do. There were a lot of statement of claims to be served, we're now more into the security ... We don't have clerical officers anymore, that was a big loss."
The Riverina sheriff's celebrated the anniversary with a presentation evening in Dubbo, along with some memorabilia for the staff who keep the courts running.
It's not special coins that keep Ms Cheers going though, and she closed by thanking her staff and team behind the scenes.
"I'd like to work until I'm 67, it depends if the knees hold out ... It's those nice working relationships, I've got a good team and that makes a huge difference."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.