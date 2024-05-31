Colla Lane rubbish woes return to the fore, mayor says council efforts ongoing

There are concerns Colla Lane's rubbish problem could be re-emerging, with mayor Doug Curran saying council will look to reinvestigate..
Griffith Progress Association president Carmel La Rocca is hoping the issue, which she says has been ongoing for several years, can be solved before it gets any worse.
"If something isn't done now I think it will get as bad as it did last year," Mrs La Rocca said.
"It's just starting to pick up again and it's a big concern; our community doesn't need it."
She said she has reached out to council over the problem, saying it poses safety and health risks for motorists, pedestrians and residents in the vicinity.
"It's been raised with council numerous times and we just want to see it resolved once and for all," she said.
"I've had concerned residents come to me about this issue which is no surprise; the state of the city affects the well-being of residents and visitors alike.
"Surely a solution can be found; it's been going on for too long.
"It mars the street and worries people when they see it; they can't understand why it's happening in Griffith."
Cr Curran said council has intervened in the past and work is ongoing.
"Council has tended to rubbish there but the more we do that, the more it sets a precedent of it continuing to occur," he said.
"We have to make sure there is a balancing act between making sure the area is clear and that it is also being handled by the resident, owner or otherwise.
"Certainly we have made action and have set re-occurring compliance checks but the situation is complex and we are still trying to determine a suitable solution."
