Survivor speaks out on realities of domestic violence

Content warning: This article mentions domestic and family violence. It may be distressing to some readers.
"Ten minutes is all it took for my life to change forever."
In 2012, Simone O'Brien suffered a horrific attack from her former partner Glenn Matthew Cable, being beaten with a baseball bat in front of her children - nearly ending her life.
The savage attack left her with no vision in one eye, no sense of smell and a skull that is held together with screws.
Mrs O'Brien shared her story at LCN's Regional Domestic and Family Violence Conference, discussing the lessons she had learned and what needs to happen to change the situation in Australia.
"Ten minutes is all it took for my life to change forever ... The look in my daughter's eyes, I will never forget. I honestly thought I was going to die," she said.
"It was 45 to 50 hits with a baseball bat to my face ... I am a prisoner in my own body for the rest of my life. I've had 52 operations and have two more to go."
The nightmare first began with her phone though, as phone numbers and contacts began disappearing, before it escalated. Her son's iPad was stolen and sold, money disappeared from her handbag and she was gaslit when she tried to get a new phone.
As the warning signs grew, even seemingly positive and nice gestures took an unnerving twist - with flowers arriving at her work every day taking on a threatening undertone.
Coworkers said 'oh, he's a keeper,' though Mrs O'Brien said the deliveries made her feel sick.
Following years of recovery, she has since dedicated herself to efforts against domestic violence, speaking in schools and around the country.
She even completed the New York marathon in 2018, proving that she could do it.
"Self care and love is my number one priority - for me, it's running ... I did it for the women and children here ... we can do anything if we really want to," she said.
"Healing internally heals externally."
Mrs O'Brien urged all to keep an eye out for warning signs, and to treat seemingly small incidents and red flags with seriousness.
"A little red flag is a big red flag ... run with your gut feeling on things, it tells you the truth," she said.
"Look out for each other. If you know a friend is going through it and they're saying they don't want to go out - don't just ask if they want to go get a coffee. Say 'I'm buying you a coffee, let's go' and be that nagging Mum. If you think something is wrong, don't just check once or twice. Check five or six times."
Cable was sentenced to 15 years in jail for the attack. He will be eligible for parole in 2025.
Support is available to those who are distressed. In an emergency, contact 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.