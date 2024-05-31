Former MIA woman, author captures family history in wartime children's ebook

A former Griffith woman has written a unique children's book recounting her father and grandfather's wartime experiences.
Author Katrina Roe, who grew up in Darlington Point and worked in Griffith in the 90s, has unveiled her children's ebook When I Was Twelve which depicts her father's childhood in the UK during WWII.
Included are gripping excerpts from her grandfather's POW diary.
"The book is about growing up without your Dad and trying to be brave in challenging circumstances," Mrs Roe said.
She was inspired to put pen to paper after reading her grandfather's POW journal..
"Having my own children brought home the memory of childhood and how important the age of six to 12 is," she said.
"That age bracket was when my father had to be the man of the house as my grandfather was away at war.
"People might wonder why write a book about war for kids, but I think the pandemic made me think this might be helpful to them - the key message is tough times can go on for a while but they do end."
While her father, 91-year-old Nick Hutchins, had rarely spoken of his upbringing, reminiscing with him on her grandfathers journal conjured stories she hadn't heard.
"Reading my grandfathers journal was the first time I realised I wanted to share this story," she said.
"One part included an account of when he managed to escape the camp and was intercepted by a young french woman who had grown up an orphan.
"She told him if he was killed his wife and child back home would be devastated.
"Because of that he actually re-surrendered and went back into the camp; if it wasn't for that it might have been a different story," Mrs Roe said.
"A special part of the process of putting the book together was when dad and I sat, talked and I started to write things down.
"There were the family stories I had heard before, but then he told me others I hadn't," she said.
They included a recollection of her father awakening in a hospital bed after having his tonsils removed and seeing bombs falling out of the sky.
"Another was about a plane that crashed in a nearby field," Mrs Roe said.
"Where I felt D-Day was significant was that the book starts when dad was six and by ten or 11 D-Day was a turning point.
"He ran outside when he saw troops coming down with parachutes and planes roaring overhead.
"He recalled a feeling of excitement at knowing the war was going to be over and his father was going to return home."
While both she and her father reside in Wagga now, the family spent significant time in Darlington Point where he worked on the Irrigation scheme.
At one time he also served as a campaign manager to aspiring local politician Donald Mackay in the early 70s.
The book is being released at a pivotal time, with the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6.
"I hope kids are fascinated by the book, especially its emotional heart and of the story about a young boy missing his Dad and wanting him to come home," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.