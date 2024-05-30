'Our biggest fan': Swans mourn the loss of 'incredibly kind' club legend

GRIFFITH Swans have lost a club legend with the passing of long-time supporter and former player Bob Spears.
Mervyn 'Bob' Spears passed away peacefully last Sunday, aged 87.
Spears was made a life member at Griffith back in 1975 and served the club in various capacities for more than 60 years.
Spears played more than 150 senior games for the Swans, either side of stints playing and coaching at Beelbangera-Yenda and Barellan-Binya.
He was a South West Football League representative during his playing days, that also contributed to the sport with time served on the Murrumbidgee Valley Australian Football Association (MVAFA) board.
At Griffith, Spears played, coached reserve grade and under 18s before joining the committee and performing a number of roles for many years, from vice-president to selector and operating the canteen alongside wife Brenda.
A post by the club this week described Spears as 'by far Griffith Swans' biggest fan and supporter'.
Former Griffith coach Len Sexton loved playing alongside Spears.
"Bob was a rugged player. He went out there and always played well," Sexton recalled.
"He just went out and went hard, went for the ball. He didn't have a lot of finesse but he was a strong, strong player. He was a genuine tough player. He would give his best every time."
Sexton remembers the time Spears played a crucial role in South West Football League's famous Caltex Championships win in 1963-64.
Spears played for South West in 1963 and played an important part of the upset over Ovens and Murray League at Albury.
"In 1963, South West League played the Ovens and Murray over in Albury. It was in the mud and wet and Bob Spears played on Max Urquhart," Sexton said.
"He was one of their top players from Melbourne and he was coaching the Ovens and Murray. Bob put him out of the game completely and we finished up winning the game by seven points.
"Then we had to play Waranga North East at Shepparton and the following year North Central at Narrandera and played the Hamden League at Narrandera and won.
"It was all because Bob beat Max Urquhart. I put it down to the fact, the reason we got there, that Bob put Urquhart out of the game at Albury. We didn't think we were any chance, we were 100-1."
Sexton was friends with Spears for more than 60 years. He said more importantly than his feats on the football field was the generosity and mateship he showed off it.
"Bob was an unreal bloke," Sexton told.
"He had a bit of sadness in his life, he lost a son (Kevin) in a car accident when he was only 22. That dramatically changed his life.
"He helped a lot of his mates, he helped them financially, he helped them get into business.
"He was a top bloke and looked after his mates. He was incredibly kind to his mates, it was unbelievable. He was a very kind person."
It wasn't only in sport where Spears made his mark. He also enjoyed success in business having owned the Barellan Hotel, along with a newsagency and sports store in Griffith at different times.
Former Griffith coach Phil Rowston, the vice-chairman of AFL Riverina, is the nephew of Spears.
He has fond memories of his straight-shooting uncle.
"Smokes, drinks, fishing and footy, that was about Spearsy to a tee," Rowston recalled.
"You knew exactly when you stood with him, which put some people off but I didn't mind."
Spears is survived by his wife Brenda. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 31, at the lawn section of Griffith cemetery at 1pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.