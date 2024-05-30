Mountain bike park officially opens for business

Griffith's newest feature attraction has opened for one and all, with the official launch of the Mountain Bike track on Abattoir Road.
The grand opening of the track was held on May 30, as state and local politicians come to unveil the track, though all noted that Griffith's keen mountain bikers have been wheeling around the circuits for months now.
Griffith City Council received a $500,000 grant to build the trail, as part of the NSW Open Spaces program - with an additional $200,000 from the Local Small Commitments Allocation program going to a second stage of the development.
The Mountain Bike park includes over four kilometres of trail, including a skills area and a jump track.
Mayor Doug Curran said that while it hadn't been easy, the launch of the track was a huge success for all involved.
"Today's opening highlights the importance of investing in recreation infrastructure and promotes health, wellbeing and community engagement throughout the community," he said.
Contractor Jason Cousins from Youth Services Australia spoke on the trials and triumphs of designing and building the tracks - but said he was excited to see support for Griffith's mountain biking scene.
"As with most projects, we had a few obstacles ... we hit a lot of rock on the top of the mountain which changed our design a little," he said.
"There's a strong mountain bike scene here in Griffith, there's hundreds of kids on bikes and older people as well. It's pretty cool to see, a lot of areas don't have that."
After the speeches were done, it was time for plenty of eager riders to take to the dirt for a spin.
Reif Leach and Will Ruggeri both gave the track eight out of ten stars, commending the number of jumps and the flow of the tracks.
"It's a pretty good bike park, I'm grateful that it's here," said Mr Leach.
Next up will be stage 2 of the track development, including the instalment of amenities such as a toilet block and a bubbler.
"It's a fantastic facility, we've allocated a bit more money to make it more attractive," said Member for Murray Helen Dalton.
"I thought it was important for everyone's mental health, it gets kids out and about. It will keep them busy, well and healthy."
