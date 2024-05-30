Griffith to host Women of the World South Pacific Area Conference

Those from across the South Pacific will flock to Griffith this September when the city hosts the 19th Triennial Associated Country Women of the World (ACWW), South Pacific Area Conference.
Held at the Griffith Regional Theatre from September 9 to 12 and in conjunction with CWA NSW and other organisations, Griffith has been chosen to host the first face-to face conference able to go ahead since the pandemic.
The theme will be "Strength and Sustainability in the South Pacific Area," with CWA and the Murrumbidgee Lachlan Group planning.
A Community Cultural event is also being organised for Saturday September 7 and a Thanksgiving Service will be held Sunday September 8 in the lead up.
Griffith South Pacific area conference committee chairperson Cheryl Mayberry hopes to attract 200 registrations for an event she says is not to be missed.
"Registrations are open until the middle of July and everyone is welcome," Mrs Mayberry said.
"A key focus of the conference will be concerns in the pacific region, including those in the north and south.
"Griffith Public School and the Yanco Ag drumming band will showcase in the festivities, which will include a march displaying world flags," she said.
"We will have the world president make a speech, an address from a keynote speaker, an opening ceremony, workshops, a women's forum, area tours and more.
"It will be a great opportunity for us to see things from an international perspective and allow attendees a wider view of what CWA is involved in."
Mrs Mayberry said having Griffith host is special in itself.
"The one in 2020 was meant to occur in Port Morsby and because it was cancelled a smaller scale event was held via Zoom a year later," she said.
"This year will be the first held face-to-face.
"It couldn't come at a better time with the approach of centenaries of many local CWA branches including Yenda and Barellan.
"CWA has had great success over the years but we need to keep working to ensure women in the bush have a voice," she said.
ACWW South Pacific Area President Lyn Braico has visited Griffith since her appointment last year and is looking forward to returning.
"We wish to present information for understanding concepts that impact on the health and well-being of women, and inspire them to make valuable, potentially life changing contributions to their communities," she said.
In consultation with the CWA NSW - which is a member society - workshops will be held the preceding week for invited women from Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Tonga.
In addition to other organisations, Griffith City Council is supporting the event.
More information, including registrations, can be found here: https://acww.org.uk/south-pacific-2024
