Hobby store pivoting due to cost crunch

The cost of living crisis has taken it's toll on Griffith's only hobby and board game store, leading to one last hail mary to keep the store afloat.
The crunch has already impacted a lot of Griffith's retail sector, as clothing stores across the city close down - and Sultan Hobbies is now looking at closing towards the end of the year unless they can turn things around with a membership system.
Owner Orrin Salton said that they were making a last push to get the store in good standing, but with a lease renewal approaching at the end of the year, closure was a distinct possibility.
"As it stands now, we don't make enough to justify renewing that lease. We are 15 per cent down from the same time last year, that's $10,000 less in sales ... when money is this tight, nobody has the money to justify buying a game at the best of times, let alone when game companies are raising their prices," she said.
"We do all of the work building the community, getting people engaged and then we get the pinch ... even the promotional stuff we get to give to players have ads inside that lead them to an online store."
The store is now offering membership options, with a monthly fee to have 24/7 access to the space, board game collection and potentially 3D printing services in the future.
Miss Salton said that they were rebranding partly to help keep the place afloat, but also to make it less of a business and more of a community centre - the original goal of the store to begin with.
"The original intent for this place was to make it a community hub but unfortunately, we need to make money to stay open ... there's a weird parasocial element at the moment and I don't like selling to people I know," she said.
"This rebrand is completing that original goal ... it'll just be a good thing for the community, somewhere for nerdy kids to come and be themselves. The rebrand is the Hail Mary of Sultan's."
More information and membership options are available at facebook.com/SultanHobbies.
