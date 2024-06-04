MRHS Griffith hosting performance showcase

Murrumbidgee Regional High School Griffith is hosting a showcase of student and staff performances, offering a chance for all to strut their stuff on stage.
From 6.30pm on June 20, the MRHS Griffith hall will transform into a massive talent showcase as 18 acts from students take to the stage to showcase their best.
While all talents are accepted, there's a heavy focus on song and dance, and music students at the school are jumping at the chance to get involved.
Students Emily Power and Timote Liu are part of an ensemble that will sing 'Seasons of Love' and 'Get Lucky' during the show.
"Last year's [showcase] was the first time I ever sang by myself in front of a large audience, it was definitely a confidence booster," said Mr Liu.
Miss Power will be singing herself, but is also providing piano accompaniment for a range of other students.
"I love piano and I got a lot of confidence from the last one," she said.
"Everyone just radiates energy and supports each other, the majority of us have music together."
She urged students who might be second-guessing themselves to take the leap, and promised that audiences were kind.
"Just get out there and do it, people can try anything."
Music teacher and producer of the showcase Hannah Lonergan said that while there was one staff act, the focus was very much on students getting a chance to highlight their own skills.
"My favourite part is seeing the kids up on stage succeeding. Seeing them get up and believe they can do it is quite special, it's a joy to witness," she said.
The Pasifika Program will be hosting a special fundraiser barbecue through the evening, providing food and drinks for hungry audience members.
Tickets are available from eventbrite.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.