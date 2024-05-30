Carrathool Council to consider funding options for EV charging stations

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have returned to the forefront, with the topic raised by Carrathool Shire councillors at the May ordinary meeting.
With the option of submitting an application to fund the installation of EV chargers in Goolgowi and Hillston, much of the discussion revolved around appropriate locations in the townships and the need for chargers in the bush
NSW government grant opportunities include 75 per cent of funding towards the recommend prices for eligible chargers, 75 per cent towards installation capped at $3000 per port, and 75 per cent towards the first year cost of eligible software.
It was heard power from the chargers would be provided by council and paid for at the station.
Focal locations for chargers in Hillston included the rear carpark of the library and at the caravan park, while the only site deemed appropriate in Goolgowi was the rear of the caravan park.
In both townships the units would be dual tower modules, with the installation cost in Hillston over $22,000 and over $20,000 in Goolgowi.
Council would need to foot an estimated $16,000 and ongoing maintenance for each site would be around $1730 per annum.
A preference for the library car park in Hillston was voiced, however it was resolved investigations into costings for other potential sites would be undertaken and a report will return to council in June.
Councillor Beverley Furner said the majority of the towns in the region, including Coleambally, West Wyalong and Hay, have stations installed near parks and information centres.
"I think putting it at the caravan park isn't a good idea... for people to walk from the park into town is too far. They need to be somewhere accessible to cafes, parks and public toilets," she said.
"The back of the library makes sense because it's near the cafe."
General manager Rick Warren outlined the importance of a network of stations in the bush.
"You can see a need for Goolgowi as there's charging stations in Hay. But you go to Hillston you're going to Cobar or around to Lake Cargelligo or Condobolin," he said.
"There has to be a network and I think the state government should have determined that before they pushed (the vehicles) out.
"I know when the NRMA put in charging stations and supported installation, they identified areas where there would be a traffic flow."
A further report will come back for the June meeting in which its anticipated a decision will be made over whether to submit an application for funding, due in August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.