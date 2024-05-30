Surge in respiratory problems, RSV driving Murrumbidgee's ED traffic

Despite respiratory infections on the rise across the Riverina, creating more patients for hospitals, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has improved its performance over the last three months.
According to a professor, the Griffith Base Hospital was one of the top performers in the region.
The Bureau of Health Information (BHI) Healthcare Quarterly Report from January to March 2024 shows public hospitals in the MLHD improved planned surgery and emergency care wait times.
Over that time period 1862 planned surgeries were performed across the district and all were performed on time.
The number of patients on the elective surgery waiting list has increased for the first time in two years, however, wait times for semi-urgent and non-urgent surgeries have decreased significantly.
Executive Director Medical Services Professor Len Bruce those statistics come as great news for the MLHD.
"We're really, really happy with the result," he said.
"All our urgent planed procedures were performed on time which is really important to us, we've also managed to decrease the median wait times for semi-urgent.
"We've been able to recruit more specialist surgeons and it's probably a hangover from COVID-19 we're probably just playing catch up."
Presentations to emergency departments have been on the rise over the last three months and Professor Bruce said hospitals across the district have been battling an increase in respiratory infections.
Over the last three months there has been 40,706 attendances to MLHD emergency departments, an increase of 6.8 per cent - or 2590 more attendances - compared with the same quarter in 2023.
The upward trend across the most urgent ED presentations continued, with a record 3741 presentations in triage category two (emergency) - which is up 11.5 per cent, or 386 presentations, compared with the same quarter in 2023.
"It's been a busy three months for our emergency departments so across the district we saw more than 40,000 emergency department patients and half of those were semi-urgent and non-urgent," Professor Bruce said.
"Of those patients 6391 required hospital administration and our time of treatment was once again the best of all the districts across the state.
"There has been significant increase in respiratory infections and probably for us, the virus that's causing the most problem is RSV and we're actually very proud to say that we've just completed the vaccination program for small babies.
"They are the ones that are most affected."
Professor Bruce praised hospitals including Griffith Base Hospital and the Deniliquin Health Service.
"Griffith Base actually performed the best in terms of times of treatment for category two patients in their peer group, Deniliquin had the best time treatment for categories four and five in their peer group across the state," he said.
