Blacks hope to rewrite script as they prepare to take on Ag College

This weekend will look daunting for the Griffith Blacks, but they will need to put those fears behind them as they prepare to take on Ag College.
Last weekend was another to forget for the club after falling to a 109-point defeat at the hands of Waratahs which is their second 100+ defeat of the season.
The first of which was the reverse fixture against Ag College back in round four.
In what has been a tough first half of the season for the Blacks, they are currently just two points away from the bottom of the table, currently occupied by Albury, and will be wanting to cause what would be quite the upset to put a gap between them and the wooden spoon.
It will be a busy weekend for the Blacks, with all four grades in action for just the third time this season.
The action will get underway at 11.20, with the third-grade clash with the second grade following at 12.35pm.
The ladies side will look to continue their unbeaten start to the year at 2pm with first grade to round out the day at 3.15pm.
