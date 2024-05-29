Griffith head to Wagga hoping to keep pace with the top five

The Griffith Swans will be looking to find their form when they make the trip to Robertson Oval to take on the Wagga Tigers.
The Swans will know where their improvements need to be made, starting with their forward pressure without the ball, which was one area that let the Griffith side down in their defeat to Coolamon.
While the Tigers have had a tough start to the season, no side can be taken lightly.
The Wagga side lost their first four games of the season before defeating Narrandera two weeks ago and are now just a win behind the Swans on the table.
With trips to Robertson Oval never being easy, a loss for the Swans would see them potentially fall eight points outside the top five heading into the long weekend break.
Meanwhile, for reserve grade, this weekend will present the side with a chance to secure their position inside the top five, and the under 17.5s will be hunting their third win of the season against the winless Tigers.
