Waratahs facing toughest test yet as they prepare to head to Wade Park

After heading into the bye off the back of a draw against the Black and Whites, Waratahs will look to carry their form into their clash with Yenda.
The trip out to Wade Park can be a challenge at the best of time but with the Blueheelers sitting at the top of the standings after eight rounds the test has become tougher.
Coming up against the top sides of the competition has seen Waratahs pick up three points from a possible four and coach Willie Lolohea feels the best is still to come from his side.
"From my perspective, I think we have yet to reach our ceiling," he said.
"We are still gelling, and I understand why it is taking so long because we are basically a new team, and a few of the boys from overseas have just arrived, and it's a new core as well.
"Just about getting the little things right in our defence and offence. If we are playing to the best of our ability, I believe that we can come away with the win."
The Blueheelers have made a strong start to the season and since losing their opening clash against DPC Roosters, they are now on a six-game unbeaten run and are one point clear at the top of the table.
"Yenda are at the top of the table at the moment, and they have a good system behind them," he said.
"They have been working hard for the last three or four years, and they are going to be tough at home, but we are looking forward to the challenge.
"These are the rounds that we all get excited about because everyone is keen to get one up on each other."
In what is shaping up to be a closely run contest for the final spot in the top five, Waratahs are currently just a point outside the finals position with four sides separated by just two points.
"I only looked at the ladder on Monday, and we are in the top five, but we need to pick up some wins if we are to solidify our position," he said.
"It's just step by step, and slowly but surely, we are aiming to get into the finals this year."
There is one clash this round that will have a real say in the make-up of the top five heading into the long weekend bye , with Leeton heading out to Ron Crowe Oval to take on West Wyalong.
The Mallee Men have had a mixed start to the year but always tend to be a tough team on their home turf but the Greens will know the importance of picking up wins at this time of year if they want to have a chance of defending their title.
In the clash at the top of the table, DPC Roosters will head to Solar Mad Stadium on Saturday evening to take on the Black and Whites to see who takes home the Roger Penrith Cup.
