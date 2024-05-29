Yoogali FC look to bounce back after bye with trip to South Wagga

The week off came at nearly the perfect time for Yoogali FC as they prepare to take on South Wagga in the Pascoe Cup.
Before the bye, Yoogali suffered their biggest loss of the season against Henwood Park but coach Ross Marando is confident they have rectified the issues.
"We had been doing a fair bit of travelling and we had some niggling injuries so it was good to just have that weekend off and freshen up," he said.
"That defeat wasn't a pretty score line, so we had a couple of weeks to go over it, and we are quietly confident that we have fixed our problems there."
There has been plenty of travel for the Pascoe Cup newcomers with five away games to start the season, with two of those still ahead of them but Marando is seeing the positives from the tough start.
"It is a blessing in disguise, to be honest," he said.
"This will be our third away trip to Wagga so the back end of the season is looking nice for us.
"If we can pick up a couple of wins on the road and keep the fortress at home, I think we have a run of four or five games at home and then one away against Hanwood, so that will be five or six weeks in Griffith so that will be good for us."
It has been tough at times with players dealing with other commitments, the Yoogali FC coach is confident those difficulties should be behind them.
"We have shown we are stronger at home just with commitments outside of football," he said.
"We are taking a strong squad across this week, in recent weeks we have probably had 21 or 22 players heading across for two grades but this weekend we are looking a lot stronger."
The side are still awaiting the return of Joey Romeo who has been out for almost three months after cracking his collarbone.
This weekend, Yoogali FC will be taking on a South Wagga side who has made a tough start to the season, still looking for their first points of the season.
They have managed just five goals from their four games to start the season while conceding 13, so Yoogali FC is hoping to add to that misery.
The clash at Rawlings Park 6 will kick off at 6.15pm.
Meanwhile, fellow Griffith side Hanwood will make their longest trip of the season when they head to Hall Bros Oval to take on Young on Saturday night.
Hanwood are one of three undefeated sides remaining in the Pascoe Cup and after a win last weekend against South Wagga.
The Lions have had a mixed start to the season and, after a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Leeton, will be looking to bounce back.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.