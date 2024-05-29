Family support service Interrelate enjoys top grand opening

Children's service Interrelate has celebrated the official opening of the Griffith hub almost 12 months since first coming on the scene.
The newly renovated and refurbished space in Banna Avenue drew fellow service providers, local leaders and community members for an afternoon tea.
Interrelate provides a safe space for parents to visit children or hand over under dual custody or visiting arrangements.
It also aims to work towards positive parenting to build confidence, trust and the ability to self-manage difficult emotions.
Comprised of three living areas, three office cubicles, reception, kitchen, bathrooms and a change area, the outlet is expected to be a game-changer for MIA families, with the closest hubs having been located in Wagga, Orange and Dubbo prior.
The launch is also timely, with domestic and family violence having been in the national spotlight in recent months.
Interrelate CEO Graeme O' Connor said the service has a long and proud history in other communities.
"It was two years ago the federal government significantly increased the funding for children's services across the country," Mr O' Connor said.
"As a result, we announced 20 new outlets and Griffith was one.
"One of the benefits of the local service is it will save travel time and costs for families.
"It also couldn't be in a better location, just around the corner from a family and relationship centre and across the way from a local park," he said.
"We aim to create links with the Aboriginal community and have additional services online equipping parents with the skills to work with ex-partners.
"Essentially, this is a safe space for children to spend time with both their parents," he said.
He said a Griffith site was immanent, with a need in Griffith recognised early on.
"We're an organisation that embeds itself in communities," Mr O'Connor said.
"That means when we come to a new location, we aim to become integrated and remain here for the long-run.
"We have other outlets that have existed for more than 40 years and we hope to replicate that success in Griffith and while it's early days I think we're already starting to see that.
"I believe us employing local to give local will also aid that endeavour."
Acting manager Bree Chambers said since becoming operational, families from across the MIA and beyond have utilised the service.
"We have many that come from rural and remote areas, even as far as Victoria and central QLD," she said.
"Outlying towns from Leeton to Coleambally, Hillston to Rankins Springs all hold value for the site and we look forward to continuing to work with as many families from across the area as possible."
