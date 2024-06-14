Councillor's invite-only art meetings open up to community

Councillors Jenny Ellis and Shari Blumer have been hosting a number of invite-only meetings with the city's art community, with the goal of working towards building an art collective and fostering support of the arts in Griffith.
The artistic 'think tanks' have been held with Griffith's creative minds from all different disciplines, from visual artists to performers and musicians.
"The next step is to open up the discussion to all artists. We went further in the last meeting - we're looking at perhaps starting a broader arts council in Griffith," she said.
"What we felt was that there's a lot going on but it's not being communicated. We're hoping for connection, communication and collaboration in the arts."
An invite seen by The Area News reads "This idea has come out of my involvement with the Cultural Precinct Masterplan process last year and the need to have a thriving arts community if we are going to get an arts precinct including a regional art gallery built sometime in the near future."
When asked if the meetings were indeed about an arts precinct project, Ms Ellis said that it was not the focus but could be the 'endgame' of the meetings.
"If you want to put a timeline on it, it is about an arts precinct but before you go anywhere near spending that money on a building, the foundations are 'have you got a strong arts community in a town' and what is the value of that," she said.
"That might be the endgame but it's not the focus of this."
The meetings are now opening up to all Griffith's artists, with the next planned for 5.30pm on June 26, at Harvest HQ.
"This open meeting is a crucial step in creating a unified and vibrant arts community," councillor Ellis said.
