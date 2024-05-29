Yoogali SC hopefully new system can produce sides first points

Yoogali SC will return home for the first time in three weeks and hope that signs new system will bring their first points of the season.
There were signs of promise from the defeat against Canberra Croatia last weekend, and had luck fallen their way from a couple of shots off the post, the result could have been different.
The club has implemented some on field changes and coach Luke Santolin hopes that if they can repeat that performance, points won't be far away.
"We are dealing with all of the challenges being thrown our way and add some accountability to the side, which includes me to try and coach with all of the external pressures and just control what we can control, which is our motivation and execution of the game plan," he said.
"We saw a big reaction last week, I had an out of body reaction that when Mason hit the crossbar when is luck going to fall our way.
"If we can continue the level of performance we showed last weekend, eventually, those chances will start to fall in for us."
While the loss last weekend still hurt, Santolin said there was a different feeling around the group compared to the previous three defeats.
"After the game, when you lose, it is easier to come to terms with, and you know that next time, if our execution is better, maybe the points aren't too far off," he said.
"As opposed to how we felt after big defeats to Tuggeranong, Gungahlin and Cooma (Tigers) where we felt a bit loss.
"If we can stick to this formation and gameplan consistently, I think the boys feel as though we are heading in the right direction."
This weekend's clash against Canberra Olympic could be crucial in the Yoogali sides hopes of survival with Olympic just three points ahead heading into the weekend.
The Yoogali SC coach hopes that the return home can provide some extra motivation as well.
"No secret that we have the biggest burden, and when you are winning, the travel doesn't feel so long, but when the results aren't coming, a four-hour bus trip can feel like six at times," he said.
"It's good to be able to freshen up and play in front of our friends, family and supporters. Incredibly, if we are able to win this weekend, it is all to play for again."
