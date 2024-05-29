Mavericks brought down by Canberra Nationals, but surprises along the way

The Murrumbidgee Mavericks were unable to keep their winning streak going in the women's State League basketball competition over the weekend.
The team's two-game winning streak ended at the hands of the all-conquering Canberra Nationals, but the league leaders did get more than they bargained for on the road at the West Wyalong Sports Stadium on Saturday, May 25.
Entering the match on a dominant, five-game winning streak in the Waratah Women's State League, the Canberra Nationals were expected to push aside the new kids on the block in the Mavericks.
While they ultimately recorded a convincing win, the Murrumbidgee Mavs showed how much they have improved in just six weeks in the state-wide competition, posting the highest score of the season by any opponent against Canberra.
An entertaining first quarter had the Nationals go in to the first break with a 10-point advantage, a margin the Mavs narrowed to just four points with 3:53 remaining in the second quarter before the visitors went on a 16-4 run prior to the main break to lead 51-36 and establish control of the match.
Scoring dried up for the Mavs in the third quarter as Canberra assumed full control, before a free-flowing, final stanza entertained the home crowd as the visitors ran out 110-65 victors.
For the Mavs, Georgia McCormack led the scoresheet with 24 points and five rebounds, while Maddy Routley (21 points, nine rebounds and four assists) and Amelia Irvin (10 points, six rebounds and three assists) were again prominent for Murrumbidgee.
The Mavs return to the Leeton Indoor Stadium this Saturday, June 1 for their final home game of the season, hosting the Newcastle Falcons in a game that has huge ramifications for the playoff aspirations of both teams.
Tip off is 6pm and spectators are welcome to cheer on the home side.
The Mavericks will then enjoy some time off the court for the long weekend before travelling to Newcastle to play Port Macquarie on Saturday, June 15 and Tamworth on Sunday, June 16.
