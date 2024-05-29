The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Deer park to dog park at Lake Wyangan

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 29 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith City Council has resolved to investigate the possibility of future animals at Lake Wyangan, and keep an eye on grant opportunities or partnerships to help fund the return of animals in the future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.