Deer park to dog park at Lake Wyangan

Griffith City Council has resolved to investigate the possibility of future animals at Lake Wyangan, and keep an eye on grant opportunities or partnerships to help fund the return of animals in the future.
The animals at Lake Wyangan have now largely been re-homed, with the exception of the two emus and one kangaroo that require specialised licensing to relocate.
A joint motion from councillor Jenny Ellis and Mayor Doug Curran asked that Griffith City Council include the option of animal enclosures in future plans for the Lake Wyangan park, partnering with community organisations or businesses and seeking grants.
Another motion from deputy mayor Anne Napoli asked for a similar outcome, but fast-tracked to happen immediately.
Before voting on the first motion, councillor Curran explained that if it was passed, councillor Napoli's motion would be skipped as it would be impossible to have both.
As a last-minute amendment to the motion, councillor Ellis moved that council investigate the possibility of using the current fences at the deer park to create a dog park for pet owners to enjoy.
"The animals were not in a safe environment. This is about planning it so we can have animals in the future, and not just that - it's also about looking at planting so more native animals can hang around too," she said.
"While we have those fences, it would be lovely for people to be able to have a large area to bring their dogs to the lake and run around."
The motion was passed with a vote of six to five.
Deputy mayor Anne Napoli and councillor Christine Stead were upset that the second motion was moved past, being a negative to the now-passed first motion.
Councillor Napoli called it 'undemocratic' while Councillor Stead bemoaned that she 'looked like a dickhead' for putting forward a motion so similar to a pre-existing one at the last council meeting.
"I find this very disturbing and undemocratic that I cannot get my notice of motion through. I believe mine is different to councillor Ellis's," councillor Napoli said.
"If I had known that councillor Ellis had already put one in - why can't we work together, we're not working together," said councillor Stead.
"I could not agree more, we are not working together and I think that's apparent," added councillor Curran, arguing that they couldn't warn councillor Stead of the similar motion due to not knowing what she was about to announce.
