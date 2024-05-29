Battle heats up on course with three in the running for Short Course win

There is a terrific battle raging in the Short course for the competition trophy.
Harrison Palmer, Milla Vecchio and Callum Vecchio, in that order, are spread across only six points after eight of eleven weeks.
The three have an enviable and impressive record of 1st, 2nd and 3rd placings, switching back and forth each week.
The trophy could be anyone's, but all three have missed a run or two and with three runs to go I have a feeling that attendance could be the decider.
Fastest female and male times in the Short course were Milla and Callum. The Fattore boys Isaac and Reuben returned this week, finishing 4th and 5th, and could be a thorn in the side of the top three.
The race for the long course trophy is not so close with Rita Fascianelli-McIver in the box seat.
The rest of the field were heart warmed to find her handicap had jumped from 2mintes 30seconds to 5m0s which saw her have a good old whinge to no benefit.
Rita responded to the challenge in the best possible way, by upping her pace and cutting 30 seconds from last weeks' time for 8th place, a comedown from her string of firsts.
Daisy Croce claimed line honours despite, like Rita, receiving the news of a big handicap jump. She responded in the same way by running nearly two minutes faster.
James Wythes was a minute and a half faster for 2nd and fastest on the day, in an impressive run which saw him leave his fellow starter three minutes in arrears and overtake the entire field bar Daisy.
Di Keenan upped her pace for 3rd and seems to have forgotten that she was pretending to be slow, Nicole Dehnert was 4th, she is 2nd in the point score, and will be looking to gain 18 points on Rita in the final three races.
Richard King had his handicap increased by 75 seconds and may have been psyched out a bit as his pace slowed and placing dropped from 2nd last week to 12th this week.
At 14th Mia Stockwell was fastest female on the day, and this is a competition fastest time so far. After all the big talk last week Gary Workman crashed to 29th this week, perhaps he doesn't like praise.
At 40th, is Julie Duncan on the comeback trail or simply missing our company, either is good. At 45th Neil Palframan went "hell for leather" and improved one place from last to second last.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
