De Bortoli Wines take gold and silver at 2024 International Wine Awards

Several of De Bortoli Wines leading drops have taken gold and silver awards at the 2024 International Wine Awards.
The 2022 Winemaker Selection Cabernet Sauvignon earned a gold, while with the 2020 Woodfired and 2017 Deen Vat 9 Cabernet Sauvignon secured a silver medal each at the Drinks Business' 2024 Global Cabernet Sauvignon Masters.
Managing director Darren De Bortoli said the winery is thrilled with the success, saying each of the labels hold unique traits.
"The Woodfired Heathcote Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon each have distinct qualities that make them truly special," Mr De Bortoli said.
"The Shiraz showcases dense red and blue fruits with a touch of olive spice, while the Cabernet Sauvignon offers intense blackberry and cassis notes with hints of cedarwood and liquorice.
"What sets them apart from their counterparts is their authentic representation of Heathcote's terroir, with both wines truly embodying the essence of its ancient red Cambrian soils.
"This gives them this unique depth and character that is bold, brooding and delicious," Mr De Bortoli said.
"It's always a proud moment when our wines receive recognition on the international stage.
"Hearing that our wines received such high scores just filled us with pride and gratitude.
"It's incredibly rewarding to see our dedication to quality and tradition being recognised.
"It's a testament to the hard work of our team."
He said the exotic wines have made an impact on the market.
"The Woodfired Shiraz holds the top spot not only in our Woodfired range but also as the number one Heathcote Shiraz in Australia," he said.
"Similarly, the Woodfired Cabernet Sauvignon leads the category for Heathcote Cabernet Sauvignon.
"These wines have garnered a loyal following among wine enthusiasts, thanks to their exceptional quality and distinctive flavours."
He believes the accolades hold value not only for the winery but the regions they are produced in.
"These awards reinforce our commitment to quality and innovation while also shining a light on premier winemaking regions, known for producing wines of exceptional quality and character," he said.
