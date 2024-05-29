'Great recognition': Coleambally grower a Cotton Australia award finalist

A Coleambally cotton grower has been named a finalist in the prestigious Cotton Australia AgriRisk high achiever awards.
David Bellato from Greenline Farming is one of three finalists in the category, up against those from Gunnedah, NSW and Dalby in QLD.
Mr Bellato was elated to hear the news and is looking forward to attending the awards night on the Gold Coast in August.
"I was really surprised, especially given I was up against prime growers in QLD and northern NSW," Mr Bellato said.
"I think it's also great recognition for our area, further cementing it as a major player in the cotton growing industry."
It's not the first time he and wife Julie have had their work recognised, with the couple taking out the Southern Valley Cotton Growers Association grower of the year award in 2023.
A farmer of some 40 years -10 spent producing cotton - Mr Bellato said his operation consists of multiple lots totalling around 800 hectares.
However, he describes himself as a smaller grower compared to others and chooses to specialise not just in cotton but popcorn, soy and wheat.
"With cotton we carry things out in rotation rather than back to back; that way we find diseases are a less prevalent threat," he said.
"With regards to becoming a finalist, the judges don't just look at cotton; they look at the other crops you produce, the rotation of water and chemical usage.
"New cotton varieties mean we've been able to cut down our water use and chemicals a great deal from the way things were 20 years ago," he said.
Like many farmers in the MIA, water is hot topic on the hearts and minds of many.
"Water buybacks are a major problem for growers and what's happening at the moment isn't good enough," Mr Bellato said.
"We're growing food and fibre for the nation; we need all the water we can get."
Having just wrapped up the latest season on May 28, he says it's been a turn around from last year.
"We only managed to produce eight bales last season and this time around we have 15 which is much better," he said.
"This was mostly due to good weather; from Christmas until now conditions have been ideal not just for cotton but all summer crops.
"For me, growing cotton is like growing anything else," he said.
"You get out of it what you put in. The more effort, the better the results."
Cotton Australia's CEO Adam Kay said the high calibre of nominees this year made the judging process extremely difficult.
"Each of the finalists have displayed a commitment to growing cotton and a readiness to trial new farming methods and adopt technology," Mr Kay said.
"The farming methods adopted by each of the finalists demonstrate the diversity between cotton growing regions and differing methods used to achieve the best results."
Award recipients will be announced during the industry's night of nights - the Australian Cotton Conference dinner - on August 6.
