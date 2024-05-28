NSW secondary schools lead the way: Integrating outdoor fitness for holistic student development

Less than eight per cent of 13 to 17-year-olds meet Australia's physical activity guidelines. Picture Shutterstock

In an era where less than eight per cent of 13 to 17-year-olds meet Australia's physical activity guidelines, NSW secondary schools are pioneering a movement towards holistic student development through the integration of innovative outdoor fitness solutions.



Partnering with a_space, an Australian leader in designing and manufacturing outdoor fitness equipment, these schools are setting new standards in physical education and well-being initiatives.

The urgency of physical fitness in schools

With the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and their consequent health issues among teenagers, the NSW Department of Education emphasises the importance of mandatory weekly participation in sport and physical activity for students.



This policy underscores not just the necessity for physical activity but advocates for its spread across the school week, ensuring a balanced and comprehensive approach to student health and fitness.

a_space: Enhancing outdoor fitness landscapes

a_space, renowned for its dedication to creating engaging, safe, and durable outdoor fitness spaces, brings a wealth of expertise and innovative solutions to this initiative. Their offerings range from dynamic fitness circuits and fitness pods to individual fitness products, all designed to meet the diverse needs of school communities.

Tailored solutions for secondary schools

Understanding the unique requirements of teenage students, a_space has developed bespoke fitness solutions that appeal to this age group. Their approach promotes unstructured use during class breaks and supplements structured physical education classes, addressing the trend of sedentary behaviour and fostering an active lifestyle among students.

Community and wellbeing at the core

This initiative is more than just about physical fitness; it's about creating a community around health and well-being. By integrating these outdoor fitness solutions, NSW secondary schools are providing spaces that encourage social interaction, teamwork, and the development of a healthy lifestyle that students can carry into adulthood.

Looking forward

As NSW secondary schools continue to lead the way in integrating outdoor fitness into their curriculum, the impact on student health, well-being, and overall development is undeniable. This partnership with a_space is a testament to the commitment towards fostering resilient, healthy, and active communities, starting with our youngest members.