Griffith Show announces date of 2024 festival

The Griffith Show Society has announced the dates for the 2024 show, the 102nd in the show's history.
The show will be setting up on October 6 for a massive day of food, rides, competitions and events throughout - including the ever-popular Showgirl and Showbloke competitions.
The show is undergoing a rebrand this year, unveiling a brand-new logo earlier in 2024 and promising 'new and innovative ideas' for the annual festival.
One of those new ideas is a partnership with the Expatriates Auto Club, working together to create the first ever 'Gasoline and Gears Motorfest' during the day.
While details are light, the car show promises a chance to showcase classic, custom and vintage cars or motorbikes from across the MIA and compete for prizes.
The committee have been hard at work putting together the annual instalment of the show, which promises all the usual suspects including wood chopping, show jumping, art and baking competitions - as well as a few new surprises for visitors.
The 2023 show saw thousands come through the gates to check out what was on offer, including the debut of the Dog Show from Griffith Feed and Grain.
Prizes included awards for best 'dog with a job', largest dog, most obedient dog, best trick and more.
Savera Tanuvasa was named Young Woman of the Year for the second year in a row, and could take out the hat-trick at this year's competition with some good luck.
Also returning this year after debuting at the 2023 festival will be the ProTen Rural Achiever award, recognising young men and women working hard on self-improvement and making their communities better places to live.
