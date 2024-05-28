Early turnovers prove costly for Swans but spirit almost gets them back into game

The Griffith Swans were almost able to overturn a late nine-goal lead from Coolamon but fell just short in the top of the table A Grade clash.
Heading into the weekend, the winner of the game would move into third position and stay just a win behind top-of-the-table Mangoplah CUE
Early turnovers were hurting the Swans as the Rovers were able to get out to a six-goal lead at the first change.
The Hoppers were able to get out to as far as a 10-goal lead in the second quarter but the Swans were able to fight back and some good shooting from Jenna Richards and Brooke Buckley saw the score at 31-26 at halftime.
Some good pressure and intercepts from Ella Gaske and Jasmin Gilmour saw the Swans get right back into the fight to see the sides separated by just three goals.
A strong start to the final quarter from the Rovers moved them nine goals clear but Griffith refused to give up and with accurate shooting from Richards and Buckley the margin was cut to four goals.
That would be as close as the home side would get, with Coolamon able to hold on for a 61-57 win.
It was a good weekend for the Swans on court, with the lower grades picking up four wins from four games.
A Reserve was able to move into second on the ladder with a superior percentage thanks to a 68-34 win, while B Grade moved into equal third with Coolamon after a seven-goal win.
The undefeated streak for both C Grade (51-21) and the under 17s (41-21) rolled on, and they will now face tough tests when they travel to Wagga to take on the Tigers.
