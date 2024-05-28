Tabbita's Melissa Nioko describes thrill of becoming an Australian citizen

An MIA woman has recounted her excitement and gratitude of becoming an Australian citizen.
Former Darlington Point woman Melissa Nioko was one of two who became citizens during an official ceremony hosted by Murrumbidgee Council last week.
Now living in Tabbita and original from the Philippines, Ms Nioka said she first moved to Australia in 2019 with her son.
"My partner was here before us; he came in 2016 to work as a farm manager at Baidia," Ms Nioka said.
"When he applied for a permanent visa and was approved, that's when we made the move here in November 2019.
"It was a great experience to become a citizen after several years, and it makes me very excited," she said.
"I feel privileged to be raising a family in the MIA and in such a beautiful community with such beautiful people.
"I work in Griffith; it along with the outlying communities have a small town feel that add a sense of safety and security. We've made lots of friends here," she said.
"We visit major cities from time to time but I can't imagine living in them.
"The area is the place to be."
The ceremony was held on Friday May 24 in Jerilderie, which saw another resident Lucia Gurciullo officially take the Pledge of Commitment.
Becoming an Australian citizen has been a long time coming for the Jerilderie resident, having lived here for 61 years after migrating from Italy.
She said it was a proud moment and wonderful her family could be present.
Murrumbidgee mayor Ruth McRae officiated the ceremony on behalf of the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles.
She described it as one of her greatest honours.
"I warmly congratulate both conferees for officially becoming an Australian and wish them all the very best for the future," Cr McRae said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.