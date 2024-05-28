Blacks continue strong streak with victory in grand final rematch

The Griffith Blacks have secured some redemption from the 2023 SIRU Women's grand final after coming away with the points against Waratahs.
It has been an impressive start to the season for the Blacks as they came into the rematch undefeated, and a try to Seigia Seukeni had the Griffith side off to a good start.
Amy Parker and Megan Lonsdale continued to make an impact in their first season in the senior women's team while Lele Katoa also crossed on her return from injury to see the Blacks maintain their undefeated start 28-5.
The impressive start to the season means the Blacks are now nine points clear at the top of the table ahead of Tumut, with a record of six wins from as many games and an imposing for and against of +287.
The Griffith side will return home this weekend to take on an Aggies side who came away with a 29-0 win over Albury but the last time the sides met, Griffith won 52-0 in round four.
