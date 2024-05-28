Griffith Connections supports over 70 new arrivals

The latest networking event from Griffith Connections has drawn even more newcomers to Griffith out of their shells, helping them connect with the town and each other as well as existing residents.
Since 2023, the program has helped over 200 new arrivals to Griffith connect with locals and shared insights into the possibilities that the region has to share, with the latest connecting new arrivals with Griffith's staple food - handmade pizza.
On May 26, Griffith Pioneer Park hosted a guided train tour around the region for 70 new arrivals, offering freshly made pizza at the Italian Museum and lawn games while sharing the history of the region.
Organiser and RDA Riverina manager Marg Couch was thrilled with the success of the event.
"It is a process that takes time, energy and is ever-evolving. The task is never complete, but it makes Griffith a more desirable place to live," she said.
"It's the overwhelming response on Sunday that highlights what strength these occasions bring to our community."
She cited one Sudanese six-year-old who excitedly told her about their 'first new friend' that they made at the event - as well as a number who had already expressed interest in volunteering.
The successful events come from a partnership between Griffith City Council, the Griffith Business Chamber and Regional Development Australia.
President of the Griffith Business Chamber John Nikolic said that it was key to ensuring new arrivals don't just come to Griffith, but stay in Griffith.
"As a community, we not only need new workers to move to Griffith - we also need them to stay ... We believe that providing positive experiences during the settlement phase and feeling connected will encourage them to stay," he said.
