The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Barellan remaining unbeaten in women's despite missing star

By Jamie Parsons
Updated May 28 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Round two began at Rankins Springs later than usual, an 11.30 start with the last game finishing under lights.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.