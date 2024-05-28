Barellan remaining unbeaten in women's despite missing star

Round two began at Rankins Springs later than usual, an 11.30 start with the last game finishing under lights.
Narrandera and Ivanhoe played first in the women's with Ivanhoe up against it starting with only eight players and a few fill-ins.
Narrandera started well opening the scoring but a few injuries to each team stopped play a couple times.
Three tries to Ivanhoe including three to Bobbi Goolagong had them up 12-4 and despite finishing with only seven players they came away victors in a fantastic defensive effort.
Barellan Rams continued their dominance with a big 46-0 win over Goolgowi.
Despite no Sophia Kelsey who managed five tries in Round one, the Rams turned on the spectacle again with eight tries and seven different tryscorers.
Rankins Springs Dragonettes ran on without having won a game at home while also never losing to Hillston. They got out to 12-0 early but let the lead slip to be only up 12-10 at halftime.
They came away the better in the second half with two more tries and got their first win at home, 22-16.
Ivanhoe and Narrandera played out another very close game, with Ivanhoe's defence holding out a very strong Narrandera side for most of the match.
With only minutes left on the clock and the scores locked it looked like Ivanhoe would have their second 16-all draw in as many weeks, but a three-in-the-tackle penalty gave the Lizards the opportunity to take the lead from nearly 40m out.
Five-eighth Brayden Ingram nailed the kick to give the Lizards the win, 18-16.
In the second game a much-improved Goolgowi side had league leaders Barellan on the rails, but the young, fit Rams side waited them out and took the lead in the mid-second half.
A late Goolgowi try would not be enough in the end, with Barellan continuing their undefeated 2024, 16-10.
A scrappy third game saw Rankins Springs dominate the first half against another improved side in Hillston, but had little to show for it as three tries were disallowed and a lot of drop ball had them up only 6-0 at half time.
A 90 metre try to Codey Parsons and a Damian Walker chip kick to Brent Parsons in the corner wrapped the game up for the Dragons, before a late Bluebirds try made it 18-6.
Round three sees the ProTen Cup return to Ivanhoe's Sahara Oval.
A big trip for many, games are often decided by who can make the trip as well as Ivanhoe do every week.
The match of the round will see the Hens take on the undefeated Rams in the grand final rematch from last year's women's decider.
