GAMS holds special event acknowledging Sorry Day and Reconciliation week

A solid attendance was had at Kooyoo Plaza when the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service (GAMS) held a Sorry Day and Reconciliation Week event on May 28.
School students, local leaders and community members gathered on Banna Avenue to enjoy a variety of stalls, face-painting, a barbecue, music and more.
"It's been a great turnout; we're very happy to have the event and I'm really pleased with the reception, especially as it was organised at the last minute," GAMS Regional Drug and Alcohol and SEWB coordinator Vicki-Louise Simpson said.
"It's great to see a solid mix of people, both young old. The feedback has been very positive.
"For me, seeing the diversity in our community and those from different backgrounds coming together is the highlight," she said.
She said the event holds significance not just for the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community but across the board
"Sorry Day and Reconciliation Week are both significant and we wanted to do something in our community to acknowledge those," she said.
"This is my tenth year at AMS and seeing such united community support for these events, with numerous organisations and businesses, is heart-warming."
Speakers Steve Collins and Sineytah Monaghan illustrated the significance of Sorry Day and Reconciliation Week.
"Reconciliation must be in the hearts of all Australians," Ms Monaghan said.
"It's a reminder to us all that the rights of Aboriginal people continue; the worst thing anyone can do is disengage and disconnect.
"Reconciliation supporters must uphold the rights of First Nations people.
"Truth-telling and Treaty, along with the need for change, are more important today than ever," she said.
