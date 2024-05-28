Yenda joining the three-way fight for top spot in League Tag

The Yenda Blueheelers have sent a message to the rest of the Group 20 League Tag competition that they mean business in 2024.
Fresh off beating last year's premiers, Leeton, last weekend, the Blueheelers played host to the runner's up from 2023 in West Wyalong.
The home side were able to make a fast start to score with 11 minutes gone in the first half while a second just before the break to Amelia Lolotonga saw Yenda take an 8-0 lead into the break.
West Wyalong were able to get a try back when they needed to at the start of the second half when Matilda Wood crossed, but Jenna Richards was able to find her way over to wrap up the 12-4 win for the Blueheelers.
In the clash between two of the other top three sides, Leeton were able to end the Black and Whites undefeated start to the season.
It was the Greens who were on the front foot in the opening 10 minutes with all of the field position but not able to turn that into points.
That was until Jess Morton was able to make a Jess Morton was able to make a break from dummy half and dive over after 13 minutes.
Morton's try seemed to open the floodgates for the Greens as she played a vital role in sending Makayla Bradshaw over for her first of two tries in the final 10 minutes of the first half, saw the Leeton side leading 14-0 at the break.
The Black and Whites were able to get a way back into the game as Tia'Nah Hoare was able to get over after a penalty close to the line but the Greens didn't give the Panthers a chance to close the margin further.
Elli Gill was able to score two tries in the space of two minutes to all but wrap the game up before Shemeikah Monaghan scored a late consolation as the Leeton side came away with a 24-10 win.
Meanwhile, Waratahs were able to pick up their biggest win since their return to the playing arena after a commanding display against the winless Yanco Wamoon.
Jacinda Cadorin scored five tries for the Griffith side while Jessica Carusi chipped in with a double while one each to Analiese Harris and Gabriella Fidow saw the Waratahs able to come away with a 48-0 victory.
In the final game of the round, the accurate kicking from Tanaiya Coe proved to be the difference as DPC Roosters were able to come away with a 16-14 win over TLU Sharks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.