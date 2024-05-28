The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Yenda joining the three-way fight for top spot in League Tag

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 28 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Yenda Blueheelers have sent a message to the rest of the Group 20 League Tag competition that they mean business in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.