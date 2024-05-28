Yoogali FC put CSU to sword ahead of first Griffith Derby in Leonard Cup

Yoogali FC have sent a message to the rest of the Leonard Cup competition after coming away with a commanding victory over CSU at Rawlings Park.
The scoring got underway early as Demi Favero found the back of the net after 11 minutes but it wasn't until midway through the first half where the Yoogali side really put their foot down.
After Sienna Vecchio scored after 27 minutes, Yoogali would score another three goals in the space of 10 minutes as Favero, Emma Fattore and Alana Sergi all scored while Fattore added her second just before the break for a 6-0 lead.
After an own goal in the early stages of the second half, Favero was able to complete her hatrick while a second half double to Melissa Baquero and one to Sergi wrapped up the 11-1 victory for the visiting side.
This weekend will see the first Griffith derby since Yoogali FC's move to the Football Wagga competition when they head out to Hanwood to take on the ladder leaders.
