Murray MP Helen Dalton critical of Plibersek Basin speech

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has slammed Federal water minister Tanya Plibersek over claims made in a recent speech on the Murray Darling Basin and buybacks.
In her keynote address at the Peter Cullen Oration in Canberra last week, Ms Plibersek said she had met hundreds of Basin stakeholders in the north and south.
"I spoke with hundreds of irrigators, environmentalists, Traditional Owners, business people, local government leaders, scientists, academics, and community members, from Queensland to the mouth of the Murray," Ms Plibersek said on May 22.
"We met by the river, on the farm, in community meeting rooms, at conference venues, on traditional lands and even in aeroplanes.
"There is such a wide diversity of opinions about the Basin Plan, depending on where you're located and how you're connected to water.
"People remembered the large volumes of water licences bought after the Millennium drought.
"Some smaller irrigation-dependent communities saw reduced economic activity and people leave the land.
"Water buybacks soon became the lightning rod for all economic decline in Basin communities despite the causes of financial stress being multi-faceted - like the consolidation of farms and pressure on prices from supermarkets."
She said returning 3200 gigalitres of environmental water would support rural communities, plants and animals.
In response, Mrs Dalton called the statement one of the most 'clueless' she has heard.
"Taking that water away from irrigation communities will decimate us," Mrs Dalton said.
"Besides, the Commonwealth already holds at least 4600 gigalitres of water. How much more do they want from rural communities?
"Doesn't Tanya understand she is drastically over-recovering water and ruining our country in the process?"
She has again challenged Ms Plibersek to visit the electorate.
"Tanya is terrified to set foot in this seat because she knows no-one agrees with her or believes her," Mrs Dalton said.
"People in my electorate believe all Tanya really cares about is her inner-city seat of Redfern in Sydney and having a shot at the Labor leadership."
