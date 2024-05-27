Griffith Police warn of sextortion scam

Police have warned of sextortion on dating apps after a Griffith person was allegedly blackmailed out of $500.
In November 2023, after matching with a woman on the dating app Tinder, the victim started messaging the woman who claimed to work at a business on Banna Avenue but did not give her name.
After becoming comfortable, they exchanged information on social media site Snapchat and participated in a video call. During the call, the person revealed their face before filming their genitals.
Without their knowledge, the woman on the other end was recording the interaction and just after the video call came to an end, she threatened to send the explicit images to friends and family via facebook unless she was paid $500.
After paying the money, the victim deleted the blackmailer from both Tinder and Snapchat.
Police responded to an accident on May 26 on Kurrajong Avenue, discovering that the driver was allegedly drunk with an expired license.
At around 5.40pm, police were called to the scene of the accident after a white Ford Territory crashed and was obstructing traffic.
The driver said that the tyre had blown out.
The man was allegedly unable to produce his license, and refused a breath test several times until he was arrested and escorted to Griffith Police Station for a full test. The test showed an alcohol reading of 0.226 - a high-range.
It was also revealed that the man was driving on an expired overseas license, and the registration of the car had expired on April 30.
