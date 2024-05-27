Community leaders to camp out for homelessness

Griffith's community leaders are inviting others to join them overnight, as they sleep out at the Regional Sports Centre to raise awareness of homelessness.
Mission Australia's 'Mayor Sleepout' initiative has tasked Australia's mayors and community leaders with spending a night sleeping rough, and Griffith mayor Doug Curran has accepted the challenge.
On June 13, Griffith's leaders will be camping out at the centre with nothing but sleeping bags or swags to protect them from the cold overnight - experiencing just a small taste of what thousands of people struggling with homelessness face.
"When you wake up in the morning and it's this cold now, it's a little scary, but it's for a good cause," Mr Curran said.
"There's a few doing it, we've got a few volunteers and we're encouraging people that if they can't sleep out, that's okay, but just have a conversation about it or donate."
Griffith Business Chamber president John Nikolic will be joining in, and said that he'd participated in a sleep-out once before and was looking forward to taking up the call again.
"I'm a little scared but looking forward to a night of understanding the realities that too many people have to face ... I'll definitely be making sure that I've got a warm sleeping bag and I'll be bearing in mind that unfortunately, some people don't even have that," he said.
"The aim is to build understanding but also to raise funds for Mission AustraliaI did a CEO sleep-out once before, that time was in Canberra. I'm hoping for a slightly balmier one."
Both encouraged others in town to come and join, bringing sleeping bags.
Young people are also invited to come and sleep out, with the option of sleeping in the gym for a little extra protection. The gym will also serve as a backup option if the night proves dangerously cold.
Anyone interested in participating or making a donation can find more information at act.missionaustralia.com.au.
