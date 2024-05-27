Meeting to seek feedback on sustainable Murrumbidgee water use

The long and short-term future of the Murrumbidgee River is on the table, with two draft strategies to be discussed in a community meeting in Griffith.
Spearheaded by the state government, new draft plans are aiming for safer and more secure water use for towns, Aboriginal communities, businesses and the environment over the next 20 to 40 years.
Last year a National Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) commissioned report revealed Murrumbidgee and Murray water assets were worth more than $23 billion.
Already significant community input has been collected and feedback is now being sought on shortlisted draft priorities.
They include supporting towns and water utilities to better manage water security risks, improving water management and flow delivery to key environmental sites, as well as reviews into inter-jurisdictional water sharing arrangements.
Increasing the numbers of native and threatened fish, improving groundwater management, improving cultural outcomes and creating jobs in the water sector also serve parts of the shortlist.
Submissions are open until July 14.
NSW DCCEEW executive director of strategy and policy, Kaia Hodge, said the strategies propose the best mix of solutions to help deliver a stronger and more resilient water future.
"We need to pull every lever we have to support water security across the region," she said.
"These are extremely complex systems, and we've built and integrated new, state-of-the-art hydrological modelling and climate data as a critical part of the strategies.
"We want to develop long-term plans to address challenges head-on and harness opportunities that work for the whole community.
"We invite everybody to read the strategies, learn more about the challenges and make a submission. It's vital all voices are heard."
The Griffith information session will be held at the Southside Leagues Club on June 5 from 11am until 2pm.
The draft Murrumbidgee Regional Water Strategy can be found at https://www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/murrumbidgee-regional-water-strategy
Separate consultations further south are also being held on drafts for the Murray River system.
