Country Education Foundation launches flannelette fundraiser

The Country Education Foundation of Griffith is launching a comfortable type of fundraiser, inviting all to wear their best flannelette for a worthy cause.
The foundation's 'Flanny Friday' event will be on June 28, with students and businesses all encouraged to wear their favourite flannel shirt or pyjamas to school or work to help raise money and awareness of the CEF.
The group raises funds to support students in Griffith with a goal of pursuing higher education, offering scholarships and support to help them achieve their dreams. The group has helped 170 local students so far, raising over $245,000 since 2011.
Chairman of CEF Griffith Craig O'Keeffe put fears to rest, and promised that the beloved Curry and Jam fundraiser wasn't going anywhere despite low numbers last year.
"Anything would be appreciated ... I don't think it'll be as big as Curry and Jam, we're still hoping to do something like that later in the year," he said.
"It's not just schools, businesses can get involved as well ... Schools are just asking for students to make a gold coin donation when they go to school - and wear their pyjamas or flannel."
His daughter Lily O'Keeffe has taken the lead on organising, and said that they hoped to increase awareness of the foundation within the schools themselves.
"It's a great initiative. We've struggled with fundraising over the last few years with COVID," she said.
"The overall goal is to raise funds for the Country Education Foundation in Griffith so that we can support as many kids in the coming year, but it's also to raise awareness. Any student that is looking to further their education will be aware of us and those opportunities."
Flannelette Friday will be held on June 28 across Griffith and the region's schools, and local businesses have been invited to participate by asking employees for a gold coin donation or making a set contribution at cef.org.au/foundations/griffith.
