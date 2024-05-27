Griffith SES commander Susie Skof celebrated as one-of-a-kind

Griffith SES commander Susie Skof was recognised as part of National Volunteers week last week.
It comes after she was last year appointed as the first female SES unit commander in the state, and has been recognised by the state body as a prime example of a strong inspiration to others.
She says she is honoured to be recognised.
"I was quite overwhelmed because I generally go about my work quietly so it was really lovely to have that recognition," Ms Skof said.
"It was also great to meet the Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib as part of this."
In her role she hopes to advocate and promote women's involvement in leadership positions, particularly in male dominated industries.
"In becoming unit commander I hope to inspire others to pursue roles regardless of gender," she said.
"It has been a privilege to lead by example, showing that gender should not be a barrier.
"Rather, it's a diversity of perspectives that enriches decision-making and strengthens the team.
"I hope I'm able to contribute to a positive precedent for future generations of leaders within the NSW SES."
Her two years of experience has been significant, with involvement assisting in the 2019/20 bushfires and Lismore floods.
She has always had a strong desire to serve the community
"Through my work in disaster welfare with the Department of Communities and Justice, I became passionate about making a positive impact during emergencies and natural disasters," Ms Skof said.
"(That) prompted me to look at ways I could support my community on a more regular basis.
"Knowing my efforts and those of all volunteers directly contribute to the safety and well-being of others during emergencies and natural disasters - it's a powerful motivator," she said.
She encourages those thinking of volunteering for the SES to drop by the station on Wednesdays between 6pm and 7pm.
"Your commitment will not only provide invaluable support to others but will also allow you to develop new skills, forge lasting friendships and experience the satisfaction of giving back," she said.
"We are always looking for volunteers as we cover a vast range and a number of different types of scenarios, from animal rescue to assisting those in road accidents as well as storm damage," she said.
In particular the Griffith SES is recruiting for a deputy commander, with applications for the role due Wednesday.
More information on joining can be found here: https://www.ses.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer/
