'Yarns and Yodels': ARIA award-winner promises night to remember

ARIA award-winning country musician Brad Cox will visit the MIA this week, playing in Griffith as part of his extensive Australia tour.
The stop will be one of 22 as part of his regional solo tour 'Yarns and Yodels' which promises to be an intimate theatre experience.
It comes following the success of his solo performances in 2020 during the pandemic which he says was the impetus for inspiration for the latest tour.
"After stripping back the show to an acoustic, sit down, solo setting during lockdown, I fell in love with the format," Mr Cox said.
"It forced me to re-learn songs and play them as they were written.
"I wanted to recreate these shows, but take it one step further, out of the pubs and into intimate theatres," he said.
"I've road-tested it a bunch of times and now I'm keen to take it far and wide.
"Who knew this little kid from the snow could muster up a few funny yarns and get a proper belly laugh out of the crowd."
Mr Cox entered the scene in 2018 with his self-titled debut, boasting hits like 'Too Drunk to Drive' and 'Lake House.'
But it's his third studio album, Acres, that has given him the most success.
In addition to selling 30,000 tickets for his show in 2020 and doing gigs at Bluesfest and CMC Rocks this year, Mr Cox has been named on Rolling Stone's Future Of Music list, was nominated for three ARIAs in 2023, and has won three golden guitars including one for male of the year.
The Jindabyne native is also a huge advocate for mental health, lending support behind Dolly's Dream and Trade Mutt's loud shirts.
He will play at the Griffith Regional Theatre this Saturday June 1, along with the Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre on Sunday June 2.
